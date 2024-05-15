Bernita Jo Daniels and Dr. Cynthia Booker’s Newly Released “In Jesus’ Name: Mrs. Jo Shares the Meaning of Prayer” is an Inspiring Message of the Power of Prayer
“In Jesus’ Name: Mrs. Jo Shares the Meaning of Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Bernita Jo Daniels and Dr. Cynthia Booker is a heartwarming tale that explores the significance and power of prayer, as told through the eyes of Mrs. Jo and the children she guides. Through creative storytelling and poetic narrative, the book highlights the beauty of communicating with God and the promise of salvation through Christ.
Watervalley, MS, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “In Jesus’ Name: Mrs. Jo Shares the Meaning of Prayer”: a touching exploration of the essence of prayer. “In Jesus’ Name: Mrs. Jo Shares the Meaning of Prayer” is the creation of published authors, Bernita Jo Daniels and Dr. Cynthia Booker.
Daniels and Booker share, “In this wonderful story, Mrs. Jo is gathered with children to tell the story about the privilege we have to pray to our heavenly Father.
“Her story is a poem that she creatively wrote to include the story of Christ’s sacrifice for our sins and the promise of heaven!
“Join Mrs. Jo and the children as they learn about communicating with our heavenly Father through prayer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bernita Jo Daniels and Dr. Cynthia Booker’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Lorraine Causing.
Consumers can purchase “In Jesus’ Name: Mrs. Jo Shares the Meaning of Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "In Jesus' Name: Mrs. Jo Shares the Meaning of Prayer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
