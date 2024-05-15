Bernita Jo Daniels and Dr. Cynthia Booker’s Newly Released “In Jesus’ Name: Mrs. Jo Shares the Meaning of Prayer” is an Inspiring Message of the Power of Prayer

“In Jesus’ Name: Mrs. Jo Shares the Meaning of Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Bernita Jo Daniels and Dr. Cynthia Booker is a heartwarming tale that explores the significance and power of prayer, as told through the eyes of Mrs. Jo and the children she guides. Through creative storytelling and poetic narrative, the book highlights the beauty of communicating with God and the promise of salvation through Christ.