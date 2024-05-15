Dorothy Jackson’s Newly Released “Take Heat to the Word of God” is a Powerful Call to Embrace Divine Guidance and Salvation

“Take Heat to the Word of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothy Jackson is a compelling invitation to embrace the transformative power of God's guidance and salvation. Through personal anecdotes and profound insights, Jackson urges readers, especially young people, to trust in God's unwavering presence and redemptive love amidst life's trials and temptations.