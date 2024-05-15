Darryl L. Gay’s Newly Released “Prayer 101: Intimacy With God” is a Transformative Guide to Spiritual Connection

“Prayer 101: Intimacy With God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darryl L. Gay offers practical insights and guidance to deepen your prayer life and cultivate a closer relationship with God. With an emphasis on confidence, assurance, and the transformative power of prayer, this book equips readers with the tools they need to experience a vibrant and intimate connection with their Creator.