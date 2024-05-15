Madalynn Jackson-Campos’s Newly Released “Dump Truck and the Wiggly Gear” is a Heartwarming Journey of Self-Discovery and Acceptance

“Dump Truck and the Wiggly Gear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Madalynn Jackson-Campos is a touching story that follows a dump truck with a seizure disorder as it learns to embrace its uniqueness and strengths. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations, the book aims to empower children with neurological disorders and their caregivers by explaining complex conditions in a simple and uplifting manner.