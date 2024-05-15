Madalynn Jackson-Campos’s Newly Released “Dump Truck and the Wiggly Gear” is a Heartwarming Journey of Self-Discovery and Acceptance
“Dump Truck and the Wiggly Gear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Madalynn Jackson-Campos is a touching story that follows a dump truck with a seizure disorder as it learns to embrace its uniqueness and strengths. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations, the book aims to empower children with neurological disorders and their caregivers by explaining complex conditions in a simple and uplifting manner.
Fort Wayne, IN, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Dump Truck and the Wiggly Gear”: an empowering message of learning to love oneself. “Dump Truck and the Wiggly Gear” is the creation of published author, Madalynn Jackson-Campos.
Jackson-Campos shares, “Join a worried and misunderstood dump truck on its journey of self-discovery and acceptance as it learns to embrace not only its seizure disorder but also the unique strengths it gives it.
“This tale is part of a series developed to explain complicated neurological disorders to children. Some of the conditions include ADD/ADHD, autism, sensory processing disorder, and orthopedic conditions.
“The common experiences of these neurological disorders are broken down and illustrated to empower and uplift not only the child experiencing them but also the caregiver who reads with them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Madalynn Jackson-Campos’s new book offers a compassionate and educational resource for families navigating neurological disorders.
Consumers can purchase “Dump Truck and the Wiggly Gear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dump Truck and the Wiggly Gear,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
