Rosemarie Page Yerka’s Newly Released “The Joys of Being and Becoming: The Secret of Joy Revealed” is an Inspirational Journey of Self-Discovery
“The Joys of Being and Becoming: The Secret of Joy Revealed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosemarie Page Yerka is a captivating memoir that explores the transformative journey from self-discovery to joy. Through heartfelt reflections and personal anecdotes, Yerka shares the secrets to finding true joy and fulfillment.
Woodbury Heights, NJ, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Joys of Being and Becoming: The Secret of Joy Revealed”: a touching reflection that traces the author's journey of growth, self-acceptance, and spiritual enlightenment. “The Joys of Being and Becoming: The Secret of Joy Revealed” is the creation of published author, Rosemarie Page Yerka, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Yerka shares, “The Joys of Being and Becoming is a memoir from the life of a young girl’s journey to maturity. It is a four-part journey of transformation and wholeness. From a fifty-year journal, the author becomes a writer by writing. She felt called to write the story and something new inside was born and healing came upon hearing a voice. 'I have told you this so that my Joy may be in you and your Joy may be Complete' (John 15:11).
“Seeking truth, finding faith, she developed self-acceptance and maturity over time. A treasure hunt by digging deeper helped bring her the capacity for healing in the process of being and becoming more passionate to become an influencer.
“A legacy wrapped in truth, brings love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. The secret of joy is revealed through the stages and the struggles of a life well lived. She has learned to seek joy and not happiness for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the next generation.
“'Life by Design' is becoming a generational thinker. My grandmother’s story from more than a hundred years ago revealed to me that I am to live my life backward with the end result in mind to impact the next generation. It built a character of resilience that will teach others how to endure. I am an answer to prayer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosemarie Page Yerka’s new book offers a roadmap to living a life filled with love, peace, and purpose. Through her heartfelt narrative, Yerka inspires readers to embrace their journey of becoming and discover the joy that lies within.
Consumers can purchase “The Joys of Being and Becoming: The Secret of Joy Revealed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Joys of Being and Becoming: The Secret of Joy Revealed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
