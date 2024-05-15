Brooke Ross’s Newly Released "Fearful Frances" is an Empowering Tale of Overcoming Fear
“Fearful Frances” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brooke Ross is a heartwarming children's book that follows the journey of Frances, a young girl overwhelmed by fear, as she discovers the courage to overcome her anxieties and embrace life with joy.
Summerfield, NC, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fearful Frances” an encouraging exploration of finding faith over fear, is the creation of published author, Brooke Ross.
Ross shares, “Have you ever been worried or afraid? We’ve all been there! But what about when fear becomes the definition of who you are? You become fearful of things that aren’t usually scary or the scary things become impossibly hard and make you paralyzed with fear. Frances can relate. She is full of fear and worry, even in everyday situations. But, one day, Frances goes from fearful to fearless. Find out how she becomes full of joy and free from fear, despite the things that scare her!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brooke Ross’s new book shares heartfelt storytelling and relatable themes, this book is sure to inspire readers of all ages to confront their fears and live life to the fullest.
Consumers can purchase “Fearful Frances” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fearful Frances,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
