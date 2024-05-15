Christine Anne Rice’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1" is a Heartwarming Journey Into Childhood Adventures
“The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Anne Rice is a delightful collection of stories following the escapades of two lovable characters, Ari and Desi. Through various adventures, the book explores themes of family, friendship, and overcoming challenges with humor and resilience.
Vancouver, WA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1”: a charming collection of stories that captivate readers of all ages. “The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1” is the creation of published author, Christine Anne Rice, a dedicated grandmother who lives in the Pacific Northwest.
Rice shares, “'The Adventures of Ari and Desi Volume 1' contains the following:
'Ari and Her Funny Pockets' – Things have gone missing at Grandma’s house, and Marcus is pretty sure he knows why and who is responsible!
“'Ari and the Quiet Day' – The music has stopped at Ari’s house. This story deals with the impact of grief and how Ari and her family got through the challenging times.
“'Desi Goes to the Doctor' – Desi is suspicious that something is going on and then he discovers he is going to the doctor! Desi really doesn’t like going to the doctor, and he is afraid of what might happen there.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Anne Rice’s new book is a testament to the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and uplift. With its relatable characters and engaging plots, “The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1” is sure to become a beloved addition to any reader’s library.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rice shares, “'The Adventures of Ari and Desi Volume 1' contains the following:
'Ari and Her Funny Pockets' – Things have gone missing at Grandma’s house, and Marcus is pretty sure he knows why and who is responsible!
“'Ari and the Quiet Day' – The music has stopped at Ari’s house. This story deals with the impact of grief and how Ari and her family got through the challenging times.
“'Desi Goes to the Doctor' – Desi is suspicious that something is going on and then he discovers he is going to the doctor! Desi really doesn’t like going to the doctor, and he is afraid of what might happen there.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Anne Rice’s new book is a testament to the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and uplift. With its relatable characters and engaging plots, “The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1” is sure to become a beloved addition to any reader’s library.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories