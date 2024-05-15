Loni Hunley’s Newly Released "What If?" is an Inspirational Guide to Applying Biblical Wisdom in Today’s Turbulent World
“What If?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Loni Hunley is a transformative exploration of the relevance of the Bible amidst contemporary chaos. Through engaging questions and insightful reflections, Hunley encourages readers to discover the practical wisdom of God’s Word for navigating life’s uncertainties.
Apple Valley, CA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What If?”: a thoughtful message of comfort for anyone seeking clarity in today’s challenging times. “What If?” is the creation of published author, Loni Hunley, who grew up in the quaint town of Bishop, California. She loves reading, spending time with family, and studying God’s Word. Her debut book, What If? is a direct result of stepping outside her comfort zone and obeying the Lord’s whisper to encourage others to read His word for themselves.
Hunley shares, “In this world, chaos certainly seems to reign. World events and news leave many of us anxious and searching for help to navigate it all and worrying about what it all means for the future. If this is you as well, the Lord has the answers you seek. Are you curious about the Bible and what it says? Have you ever asked yourself, is the Bible really applicable to the world today? In What If? we will look at the possibility of what life could be like if we lived according to God’s plan and directions for our lives. Come, join me on a journey of God’s Word. Together, we will walk through 'What if' questions and explore the answers that the Lord is eager to provide.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loni Hunley’s new book offers readers a roadmap to finding peace and purpose amidst the uncertainties of life, guiding them towards a deeper understanding of God’s plan and His Word.
Consumers can purchase “What If?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What If?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
