Jacinda Penley’s Newly Released "Finding Home" is an Inspiring Tale of Redemption and Resilience
“Finding Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacinda Penley is a powerful narrative that delves into the themes of faith, family, and the journey to overcome adversity. Through the compelling story of protagonist Jamie, readers are taken on a poignant journey of self-discovery and the search for belonging.
Bristol, VA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Finding Home”: a heartfelt exploration of Jamie's quest to break free from the confines of the foster care system and forge a new path for himself. “Finding Home” is the creation of published author, Jacinda Penley, a dedicated wife and mother of four who has a bachelor’s degree in business from Berea College and is working on her master’s in education from Liberty University. She works as a substitute teacher and a real estate agent.
Penley shares, “Can you find the strength and courage to move forward when your past tries to hold you back?
“In 'Finding Home,' Jamie finally turns eighteen and sets off on a journey to build a future for himself, away from the foster system that has defined his life. His journey takes him through different parts of his past. Jamie remembers the neglect and abuse that he suffered at the hands of various foster parents but also the love and protection he received from his adoptive family.
“As Jamie meets new people and forms new relationships, he realizes that some of them are connected to his past in unexpected ways. With memories flooding into Jamie’s mind as he steps into his new life, the power of God’s redemptive love is evident as the reader is taken through the highs and lows of Jamie’s journey.
“With the help of his faith in God, Jamie perseveres through the ups and downs of his life and learns to trust that God’s plan for his life is greater than his own. With strong themes of faith, family, and redemption, Finding Home is a poignant and powerful story that will resonate with readers of all ages and will showcase the importance of trusting God’s plan and purpose for our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacinda Penley’s new book is a testament to the author's ability to craft compelling characters and poignant storytelling. With themes of redemption and perseverance, this book is sure to resonate with readers of all ages and backgrounds.
Consumers can purchase “Finding Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
