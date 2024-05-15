Christian Dubose’s Newly Released “Seek and Find: A starting place for those seeking truth” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith

“Seek and Find: A starting place for those seeking truth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christian Dubose is an insightful guide for individuals on a quest for spiritual understanding. Dubose, a dedicated student of biblical studies and languages, offers readers a comprehensive overview of the evidence supporting Christianity, drawing from scientific, philosophical, historical, and experiential perspectives.