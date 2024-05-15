Christian Dubose’s Newly Released “Seek and Find: A starting place for those seeking truth” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith
“Seek and Find: A starting place for those seeking truth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christian Dubose is an insightful guide for individuals on a quest for spiritual understanding. Dubose, a dedicated student of biblical studies and languages, offers readers a comprehensive overview of the evidence supporting Christianity, drawing from scientific, philosophical, historical, and experiential perspectives.
Navasota, TX, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Seek and Find: A starting place for those seeking truth”: a compelling introduction to the foundational principles of Christianity and the rational basis for faith. “Seek and Find: A starting place for those seeking truth” is the creation of published author, Christian Dubose, who graduated college with a major in biblical studies and minored in biblical Greek from Houston Christian University. He will be pursuing his masters in August. He plans to be a professor and teach biblical studies and biblical languages after he gets his PhD.
Dubose shares, “Christian Dubose provides a good starting point for those seeking the truth of Christianity and its evidence. In the introduction, he introduces Pascal’s Wager and explains why one’s heart should be open to the possibility of a God existing. He then starts with science, going through several scientific findings that suggest a God is real. Following this, he delves into philosophy, explaining that through philosophical reasoning, one can know that God exists. After this, he explores history, specifically as laid out in the Bible. He explains how prophecies not only show that a God exists but that the God of the Bible is that God. He discusses how Jesus’s miracles and resurrection are so well attested that they should be believed. Dubose also addresses objections to God in each category and provides responses to these challenges. Lastly, he examines phenomena such as near-death experiences, prayer studies, and modern-day miracle reports to argue for the existence of the supernatural. At the end of each section on the evidence for God, he offers a short list of recommended books for readers interested in furthering their studies.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christian Dubose’s new book serves as a valuable resource for both seekers and believers alike. Through clear and accessible prose, Dubose tackles complex theological concepts with precision and insight, guiding readers on a transformative journey towards a deeper understanding of their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Seek and Find: A starting place for those seeking truth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seek and Find: A starting place for those seeking truth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
