Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper’s Newly Released "Rachel’s 5 Miracles" is a Powerful True Story of Unwavering Faith
“Rachel’s 5 Miracles: How a Father’s Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper is a gripping account of resilience, courage, and the extraordinary power of faith. Through the darkest of circumstances, a father's unwavering belief in God leads to miraculous interventions that defy all odds.
Altadena, CA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Rachel’s 5 Miracles: How a Father’s Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking”: a compelling narrative that delves into the remarkable journey of a young woman trapped in the horrifying world of human trafficking. “Rachel’s 5 Miracles: How a Father’s Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking” is the creation of published authors, Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper.
Thomas and Cooper share, “This is a journey taking you into a young woman’s unbelievable reality while trapped in a world that could have physically, emotionally and spiritually destroyed her-- a world from which only a few successfully escape and even fewer recover. You will get insight into her childhood, teenage, college and young adult years. Her dad shares his pain and purpose as their relationship and their destinies unfold. Where or to whom do you run to when you realize you have made a terrifying, possibly deadly mistake or you are suddenly overwhelmed by an unbelievably horrendous storm?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of faith in the face of adversity. With its gripping narrative and powerful message, this book serves as a source of inspiration and hope for readers.
Consumers can purchase “Rachel’s 5 Miracles: How a Father’s Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rachel’s 5 Miracles: How a Father’s Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
