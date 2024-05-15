Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper’s Newly Released "Rachel’s 5 Miracles" is a Powerful True Story of Unwavering Faith

“Rachel’s 5 Miracles: How a Father’s Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper is a gripping account of resilience, courage, and the extraordinary power of faith. Through the darkest of circumstances, a father's unwavering belief in God leads to miraculous interventions that defy all odds.