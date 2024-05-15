Cindy Tuttle’s Newly Released "Haiku and More" is a Tranquil Journey Through Moments of Serenity and Reflection
“Haiku and More” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Tuttle is a collection of poignant haiku poems paired with captivating imagery. Through her words, Tuttle invites readers to pause and savor the beauty of everyday moments.
Lauderdale, MN, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Haiku and More”: a collection of exquisitely crafted haiku poems capturing the essence of fleeting moments. “Haiku and More” is the creation of published author, Cindy Tuttle, a St. Paul, Minnesota, native and lives with her life partner, Tim, and cat, Vegas. A strong believer in family connection, Cindy and Tim enjoy spending time with their six grandsons.
Tuttle shares, “This book is about beautiful moments caught with haiku. Many haiku are paired with a photo capturing the moment, or a painting by Cindy’s brother, Larry. Cindy is inspired to look at her surroundings and be in the present—to stop, look, listen, and feel the moment. This is the first time Cindy has made her moments available to the public.
“Writing is an extreme privilege but it is also a gift. It’s a gift to yourself and it’s a gift of giving a story to someone. (Amy Tan)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Tuttle’s new book is a testament to the beauty of poetry and the power of mindfulness. It is a heartfelt invitation to pause, reflect, and find solace in the present moment.
Consumers can purchase “Haiku and More” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Haiku and More,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
