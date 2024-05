Why is This House Getting All the Attention in Porter Ranch? Presented by John Serafin from KW Porter Ranch.

Los Angeles, CA, May 11, 2024 --( PR.com )-- In the bustling real estate market of Porter Ranch, one property stands out from the crowd, and it's not hard to see why. Following the recent sale of 20831 Pine Cone Cir., many homeowners in the Canyons have been motivated to sell their properties, aiming to capitalize on the current seller's market. However, there's a catch - not all homes offer the same coveted location.Marketed by listing agent John Serafin DRE#02165852 from KW Porter Ranch Luxury Division, the only house in the gated community of porter ranch with unobstructed panoramic mountain and sunset view under 3 Million. This particular property is turning heads and drawing attention for all the right reasons. Situated on an expansive lot, this house is the only one in the area boasting a full-size swimming pool and breathtaking sunset views, setting it apart from its peers. In real estate, the mantra "Location, Location, Location" continues to hold true, and exemplifies this principle.Buyers and real estate enthusiasts have been invited to explore what makes this property a rare gem in Porter Ranch. More details are available at www.20837acorn.com/ Open House 5/10 Friday 11am - 8pm & Sat 5/11 & Sun 5/12 10am - 3pm