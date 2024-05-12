Hampton Green is the Next Stage in ABD’s Luxury Home Evolution with New Custom Building Experience Unveiled
ABD Development Company has completed construction of its first model in the Hampton Green neighborhood at Providence Golf Club Community. The Aspen Estate is the epitome of contemporary design, surrounded by views of the natural setting for which Providence is known. As Hampton Green is opened to Orlando new luxury home buyers, ABD has also taken the next step to offer a completely new experience in building custom from the ground up.
Davenport, FL, May 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A new day has dawned in Providence Golf Club Community, just southwest of Orlando in Polk County. Central Florida’s hot spot for new residents has a completely new offering of custom luxury homes available from ABD Development in the Hampton Green neighborhood at Providence. Harkening back to ABD’s halcyon days of Vizcaya and Phillips Landing, these homes are for the buyer who desires the best of everything.
“Hampton Green is extremely modern and highly elevated from what we have ever done in the past, although we are going back to our roots in terms of price point,” explains Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development Company. “All of our new contemporary floor plans, whether spec or custom, will come completely upgraded with standards that would never be considered ‘base’ by anyone."
The biggest change recently announced for buyers choosing to build custom on Hampton Green’s golf course and waterfront sites is the ability to choose literally anything in the ABD Design Center. There will be no need to budget or negotiate for higher end finishes because the sky is the limit in terms of choices, maintaining a luxurious and stress-free experience when making selections.
In addition, Hampton Green presents two choices with each of its contemporary models: Estate and Executive level. Estate differentiates itself by the inclusion of a soaring stone electric fireplace wall, interior glass stair and loft railing, second row of kitchen cabinets to the ceiling, extra large “galley” kitchen sink, full three car garage, black vinyl windows, exterior stonework, ten foot entry door, roll-down “hidden” lanai screens, and upgraded landscaping.
The Aspen Estate model is currently the first home in Hampton Green to complete construction and welcome visitors. This incredible design has already wowed the Parade of Homes Orlando judges this year, earning its first Blue Ribbon Award for the impressive, towering entryway. ABD Development is ready for the next stage in its highly regarded evolution as Central Florida’s most extraordinary luxury custom home builder.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
www.providenceflorida.com
Contact
ABD Development Company/ProvidenceContact
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
