Author Geoffrey David’s New Book "Sir Cedrick Cheetah" Tells the Story of a Cheetah Who, After Becoming a Knight, Grows Conceited and Hurts Others with His Rude Behavior

Recent release “Sir Cedrick Cheetah” from Page Publishing author Geoffrey David is a compelling tale that centers around Cedrick, a cheetah living in the Serengeti who becomes knighted and quickly lets his new position go to his head. When the king of beasts learns about this, he sets out to help humble Cedrick and get him to use his new knighthood for the betterment of all.