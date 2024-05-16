Author Rostam Pooladi-Darvish’s New Book, "Asha: The Bird Who Discovered Her True Self," Tells the Story of a Young Crow Who Learns to Accept Herself and Live with Joy
Recent release “Asha: The Bird Who Discovered Her True Self” from Page Publishing author Rostam Pooladi-Darvish follows Asha, a young crow who wants something more from life and decides to paint herself beautiful colors to join the parrots she often sees flying around. After doing so, Asha is quickly found out and ostracized, leaving her to learn an important lesson about being true to oneself.
New York, NY, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rostam Pooladi-Darvish, a Zoroastrian by faith and a longtime ESL instructor, has completed his new book, “Asha: The Bird Who Discovered Her True Self”: a charming story that follows a young crow who longs to look like the colorful parrots she often sees flying about, and changes her appearance to be accepted by them, but quickly finds herself shunned by the parrots and learns a valuable lesson from a new, wise friend.
Born in Tehran, Iran, author Rostam Pooladi-Darvish earned his undergraduate degree in English translation in Azad Islamic University in Iran while teaching EFL (English as a foreign language) in multiple language institutes in Tehran. He started teaching at the young age of nineteen and, after completing his undergraduate degree in English language translation, he immigrated to Ottawa, Canada, where he did his certificate in teaching English as a second language and a master’s in applied language studies at Carleton University, Ottawa. The author moved to Calgary, Alberta, where he landed his current teaching position, and has been an ESL instructor, teaching adult newcomers to Canada, since January 1999.
“This is a story of a juvenile crow, Asha, who lives in the beautiful Palani Hills of South India,” shares Rostam. “She realizes that she is missing joy in her life and isn’t sure why. One day, she comes across a flock of colorful parrots and decides she wants to look like them. She thinks that if she changes her appearance, she will find joy. The events of the story lead her to that end.
“She is able to look colorful and is even temporarily accepted by the parrot flock but soon realizes she is not a parrot in essence as she can’t fly (do the same flight maneuvers) or even enjoy the same diet as the parrots do. She is left isolated once again. This time she is joined by a wise old owl whose companionship and advice lead her to discover her true self, which is beyond any sadness. There, she discovers joy and is repatriated with her crow murder. She not only is a changed crow from the inside but has priceless wisdom to impart to the other juvenile crows. Her story is passed on through the generations by crows and, some even say, the parrots of the Palani Hills of Tamil Nadu, South India!?”
Published by Page Publishing, Rostam Pooladi-Darvish’s enthralling tale will transport readers of all ages as they follow along on Asha’s thrilling journey to learn an incredible lesson about being true to oneself and finding the happiness and joy that comes along with it. Engaging and heartfelt, Rostam weaves a poignant story that is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers from all walks of life, remaining with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Asha: The Bird Who Discovered Her True Self” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
