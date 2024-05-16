Author Rostam Pooladi-Darvish’s New Book, "Asha: The Bird Who Discovered Her True Self," Tells the Story of a Young Crow Who Learns to Accept Herself and Live with Joy

Recent release “Asha: The Bird Who Discovered Her True Self” from Page Publishing author Rostam Pooladi-Darvish follows Asha, a young crow who wants something more from life and decides to paint herself beautiful colors to join the parrots she often sees flying around. After doing so, Asha is quickly found out and ostracized, leaving her to learn an important lesson about being true to oneself.