Author Lee A. Coppock’s New Book, "Lessons from the Bible's Lesser Knowns," is a Collection of Lesser-Known Characters from the Bible and the Lessons Each One Provides
Recent release “Lessons from the Bible's Lesser Knowns: A Compilation of Lesser-Known Bible Characters and Lessons We Can Learn from Them” from Covenant Books author Lee A. Coppock is a thought-provoking look at the often overlooked and unknown figures from the Bible, and the fascinating lessons their stories can tell to help readers grow in their spirituality and Christian faith.
Titusville, FL, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lee A. Coppock, who graduated from the University of South Florida with honors in 1994 and from Stetson University College of Law with a juris doctorate in 1996, also with honors, has completed his new book, “Lessons from the Bible's Lesser Knowns: A Compilation of Lesser-Known Bible Characters and Lessons We Can Learn from Them”: a fascinating list of characters from the Bible who are not widely known, revealing the lessons or takeaways that their stories provide Christian living and growth.
After being admitted to the Florida Bar, author Lee A. Coppock practiced law in Orlando at the firm of Fisher, Rushmer, et al. and then at Paul and Coppock, PA (professional association), before returning to Stetson in August of 2004 until his retirement ten years later. As a member of Stetson’s faculty, Coppock taught trial advocacy, advanced civil trial skills, evidence, and professional responsibility. In addition to law and legal skills, Lee has taught Sunday school classes and Bible studies for the past fifty-plus years, providing pulpit supplies on many occasions. He currently lives in Titusville, Florida, where he teaches a Bible fellowship class at Faith Baptist Church. He and his wife of fifty-eight years, Tricia, have five children, nineteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Coppock writes, “Recognizing and applying the truth of 2 Timothy 3:16: ‘All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching,’ we believe that among the many lesser-known Bible characters, there are also valuable examples from which we might learn.
“An opportunity to do just that is what one may expect from these pages. Within the format found herein, the characters are identified along with the number of verses in which their names appear in scripture, some contextual background information, excerpts from some of the salient verses, and additional biblical texts that can be reviewed for yet even more context. The reader will also find footnotes intended to further illuminate and verify the accounts and their takeaways.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lee A. Coppock’s new book will take readers through the Bible to discover how each of the characters the author lists, from Shamgar to Jehonadab, play a vital role in the Lord’s Holy Scripture, and how their stories can help readers better understand God’s teachings. Inspired by his own transformation in learning of these lesser-known Biblical characters, Coppock shares his writings in the hope of encouraging readers to revisit Scripture and discover new take-aways to help them live more meaningful and fulfilling lives in service to God.
Readers can purchase “Lessons from the Bible's Lesser Knowns: A Compilation of Lesser-Known Bible Characters and Lessons We Can Learn from Them” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After being admitted to the Florida Bar, author Lee A. Coppock practiced law in Orlando at the firm of Fisher, Rushmer, et al. and then at Paul and Coppock, PA (professional association), before returning to Stetson in August of 2004 until his retirement ten years later. As a member of Stetson’s faculty, Coppock taught trial advocacy, advanced civil trial skills, evidence, and professional responsibility. In addition to law and legal skills, Lee has taught Sunday school classes and Bible studies for the past fifty-plus years, providing pulpit supplies on many occasions. He currently lives in Titusville, Florida, where he teaches a Bible fellowship class at Faith Baptist Church. He and his wife of fifty-eight years, Tricia, have five children, nineteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Coppock writes, “Recognizing and applying the truth of 2 Timothy 3:16: ‘All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching,’ we believe that among the many lesser-known Bible characters, there are also valuable examples from which we might learn.
“An opportunity to do just that is what one may expect from these pages. Within the format found herein, the characters are identified along with the number of verses in which their names appear in scripture, some contextual background information, excerpts from some of the salient verses, and additional biblical texts that can be reviewed for yet even more context. The reader will also find footnotes intended to further illuminate and verify the accounts and their takeaways.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lee A. Coppock’s new book will take readers through the Bible to discover how each of the characters the author lists, from Shamgar to Jehonadab, play a vital role in the Lord’s Holy Scripture, and how their stories can help readers better understand God’s teachings. Inspired by his own transformation in learning of these lesser-known Biblical characters, Coppock shares his writings in the hope of encouraging readers to revisit Scripture and discover new take-aways to help them live more meaningful and fulfilling lives in service to God.
Readers can purchase “Lessons from the Bible's Lesser Knowns: A Compilation of Lesser-Known Bible Characters and Lessons We Can Learn from Them” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories