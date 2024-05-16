Author Lee A. Coppock’s New Book, "Lessons from the Bible's Lesser Knowns," is a Collection of Lesser-Known Characters from the Bible and the Lessons Each One Provides

Recent release “Lessons from the Bible's Lesser Knowns: A Compilation of Lesser-Known Bible Characters and Lessons We Can Learn from Them” from Covenant Books author Lee A. Coppock is a thought-provoking look at the often overlooked and unknown figures from the Bible, and the fascinating lessons their stories can tell to help readers grow in their spirituality and Christian faith.