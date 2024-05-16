Author Richard Bryson’s New Book, "One Last String to Cut," Explores How the Author’s Relationship with Christ Led to His Ultimate Redemption and Spiritual Recovery
Recent release “One Last String to Cut” from Covenant Books author Richard Bryson is a compelling and engaging testimony that details how, after years of confusion, hurt, and suffering, Jesus Christ helped to heal the author and deliver him to salvation, forever transforming his life from a lost soul into a mature man of God.
Brookings, SD, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard Bryson, who lives in Brookings, South Dakota, and holds an associate degree in biblical studies, has completed his new book, “One Last String to Cut”: a powerful and heartfelt memoir that details how the author’s faith in Christ helped to bring him back from the edge and deliver the spiritual healing he needed to change his life around for the better.
“This book is about someone who had mental and emotional issues; someone who tried over and over again to get help; someone who made countless bad, destructive decisions that hurt way too many people,” writes Bryson. “This book is about help that is secure and permanent. It’s about hope and a real, true change from someone who was hateful to someone who is caring, from someone who was emotionally dead to someone that is spiritually alive. There is help and hope for anyone who wants a positive change in their life. This book will show you where that help is.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Bryson’s new book is an emotionally stirring testament to the incredible healing power of Christ, and the salvation offered from the Lord to those willing to accept it. Engaging and deeply personal, Bryson shares his intimate self-portrait in the hope of leading his readers back to God, showing them the ultimate path to a new life through his glory.
Readers can purchase “One Last String to Cut” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
