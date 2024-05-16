Author Richard Bryson’s New Book, "One Last String to Cut," Explores How the Author’s Relationship with Christ Led to His Ultimate Redemption and Spiritual Recovery

Recent release “One Last String to Cut” from Covenant Books author Richard Bryson is a compelling and engaging testimony that details how, after years of confusion, hurt, and suffering, Jesus Christ helped to heal the author and deliver him to salvation, forever transforming his life from a lost soul into a mature man of God.