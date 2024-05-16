Author Claudette McLennon’s New Book, "Let Go," Follows a Woman’s Reunion with Her Father Upon Discovering He is Alive After Years of Believing He Was Killed in Action
Recent release “Let Go” from Newman Springs Publishing author Claudette McLennon tells the heartfelt and poignant tale of Madison, a young woman who learns that her father, thought to have been killed during the Gulf War, is alive. After her mother’s passing, Madison honors her final wishes and reunites with her father in order to build a relationship with him.
Punta Gorda, FL, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Claudette McLennon has completed her new book, “Let Go”: a powerful drama that centers around the reunion of a young woman and her father, whom she and her mother had believed was killed in active duty during the Gulf War before her birth.
A migrant from Jamaica who settled in New York, author Claudette H. McLennon is an avid reader of romance novels, mysteries, and spy thrillers. She has an intimate and long-standing love affair with books, ranging from the Bible to the Hardy Boys stories. This sparked a love for writing stories, which Claudette has committed to full-time in her retirement. When not working as a part-time Mary Kay consultant, the author enjoys listening to music, doing crossword puzzles, doodling, arts and crafts, and light cooking.
“Joyce Brookes, an aspiring dancer, met CDR. Vernal Moody at New York Medical Center in 1988 while working as a volunteer,” writes Claudette. “Vernal was recuperating from an accident after being run off the road. After discharge, they became friends and dated. Then the Gulf War started, and Vernal was deployed to Iraq in November 1990. First reports stated that he was killed while detonating a land mine.
“Joyce is devastated and is pregnant but decides to keep the baby despite backlash. She has a daughter, Madison Joy Brookes, August 1991.
“It is now 2009, and Joyce will succumb to cancer. A month before her demise, she learns that her beloved Vernal is alive. She makes contact, but it’s too late for her to introduce her daughter to her father. The day they were to meet, Joyce died. However, her dying wish is for father and daughter to get to know each other. Joyce’s dying wish is for Madison to live with Vernal for a year to get to know each other. Will it work, and how will Madison cope with this Lazarus?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Claudette McLennon’s enthralling tale will take readers on a powerful journey as they follow Madison and Vernal’s attempts at reconciliation after years of deception and anger. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, Claudette weaves a character-driven saga that explores whether or not time truly can heal all wounds as father and daughter attempt to bridge the divide between them for Joyce’s sake.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Let Go” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
