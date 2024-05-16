Author Claudette McLennon’s New Book, "Let Go," Follows a Woman’s Reunion with Her Father Upon Discovering He is Alive After Years of Believing He Was Killed in Action

Recent release “Let Go” from Newman Springs Publishing author Claudette McLennon tells the heartfelt and poignant tale of Madison, a young woman who learns that her father, thought to have been killed during the Gulf War, is alive. After her mother’s passing, Madison honors her final wishes and reunites with her father in order to build a relationship with him.