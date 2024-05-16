Sheri Palmer’s New Book, "Spark Plug: An Endearing Dog Story," Follows the Life of a Rottweiler Who Was Gifted to the Author’s Grandfather to Help Out on His Farm
Green Bay, WI, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sheri Palmer, who was born and raised in Birdsall, New York, and graduated college in Redding Ridge, Connecticut, has completed her most recent book, “Spark Plug: An Endearing Dog Story”: a charming, true story about a Rottweiler puppy who is adopted to work on a farm and soon changes the hearts and lives of those around him.
“In upstate New York back in the 1960’s, owning a Rottweiler as a pet was unheard of because of their horrible reputation of being vicious and dangerous and only good for junkyard guard dogs,” writes Sheri. “Their intimidating size and appearance were threatening, and it was not surprising that people would not even consider them for a loving family pet or farm dog.
“Grandfather did need a replacement dog and knew it would take time to train a new dog while hoping he could find one as great as the one he had. For this reason, I believe he listened to this breeder and business owner who had been breeding Rottweilers for years. Advice from him would be crucial and essential. So, he listened but reserved and concerned for the safety of his three grandchildren he was raising and the safety for family members, friends, neighbors, farm animals and farm delivery people, the milkman, the veterinary, feed trucks, plus more. It was a serious and extremely important decision he had to make.
“After a long, lengthy discussion, the decision was made to try the puppy for 2 weeks. Grandfather knew that would be enough time to tell if he would be special enough to keep.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sheri Palmer’s book is a captivating and riveting tale that will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Spark Plug’s thrilling adventures working on his farm and making new friends each and every day.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Spark Plug: An Endearing Dog Story” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
