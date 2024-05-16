Robert Kelley’s New Book, "Serpentine," is an Immersive Novel That Follows Six Friends Whose New Rock Band Becomes the Ultimate Test of Their Friendship
Bradenton, FL, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Kelley, who currently resides in Florida with his two beloved daughters, has completed his most recent book, “Serpentine”: a gripping saga that follows a group of friends who come together to form a band, embarking on a journey where dreams intertwine with reality and the pursuit of greatness becomes a battle against the forces that seek to devour it.
Originally from Alexandria, Virginia, author Robert Kelley’s passion for writing was ignited during his time at the University of South Carolina. Following college, he set his sights on Los Angeles, where he worked as a production assistant within the film industry. Eventually moving back to the East Coast, Robert found his true calling in the fine arts business, and continues to work fervently to this day. When he’s not deeply immersed in the art world or spending time with his daughters, the author enjoys channeling his vibrant imagination into his writing, crafting captivating tales that transport readers to other worlds.
Robert writes, “In the depths of Johnny’s soul, an insatiable fire blazed, his every heartbeat drumming the anthem of his dreams—the dream of conquering the unforgiving realm of music. Fate, the master weaver of destinies, united him with five other souls whose ambitions burned with equal ferocity. Bound by an unbreakable bond, they birthed a rock band that soared to unimaginable heights, gracing the pinnacle of global adoration.
“Yet their ascent to glory was not without its tribulations. With each accolade gained, their radiance attracted sinister gazes—voracious beasts seeking to feed on their triumph for their own insidious gain. Unbeknownst to the band, unseen forces lurked in the shadows, salivating at the opportunity to exploit their vulnerable hearts. Deception slithered in their midst, camouflaged as unwavering loyalty, while greed unfurled its venomous tendrils, threatening to unravel their harmonious union.
“Within the pages of this tale, you shall witness a treacherous odyssey, where love, life, and friendship stand as pillars of resilience against the tempestuous storms that assail them. As the band battles against the relentless tide of treachery and adversity, the story unfurls, revealing their unyielding spirit and unwavering dedication. ‘Serpentine’ encapsulates the indomitable will of those who refuse to surrender their dreams in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Kelley’s book is a testament to the transformative power of friendship and the symphony of unbreakable bonds that resonate even in the darkest hours. Woven with threads of deceit, deception, and avarice, “Serpentine” is a soul-stirring narrative stands as an essential testament to the triumph of the human spirit and the enduring force of love—a poignant tale that demands to be experienced by all who yearn for inspiration in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Serpentine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
