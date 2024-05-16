Odell Stigler’s New Book, “Choices: An Essay to Addicts and Their Families Drug- and Alcohol-Free through Better Choices,” Explores How the Author Overcame His Addictions
Fayetteville, NC, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Odell Stigler, who graduated from the US Army Airborne Training School at Fort Benning, Georgia, has completed his most recent book, “Choices: An Essay to Addicts and Their Families Drug- and Alcohol-Free through Better Choices”: a compelling memoir that follows the author through his struggles with addiction, and how he managed to find his own path to recovery.
“I have been clean and sober and cigarette-free for twenty-four years,” writes Stigler. “I began using alcohol, marijuana, and smoking cigarettes at age fifteen. By the time I turned thirty, I was, in my own opinion, an alcoholic. In the last years of my addictions, I tried crack cocaine when I was around thirty-five. I was heading rapidly to the very bottom afterward. Of course, I smoked cigarettes for years. I tried many times and many ways to quit being addicted.
“My story includes the path my life unfolded. I prayed with the little faith I could muster. I tried the traditional methods of drug and alcohol treatment centers and the 12-step program. None worked for me. I also know that a lot of addicts experience similar outcomes. I landed myself in prison a couple of times. The first time should have been a wake-up call, but it was not. I failed to learn and grow from that experience.
“The second time, a couple of years later, I would finally be exposed to a force strong enough and at least as powerful enough to gain my attention. This force was my second time in prison due to my third operating while intoxicated charge (driving under the influence). I was sentenced to five years. The prison system released me after five and a half months, followed by four and a half months of mandatory work release supervision at the halfway house.
“My time in prison was so unpleasant. It caused me to suffer through the withdrawals of alcohol, crack, and cigarettes simultaneously. I also had to adapt to a life of incarceration. I had no say about most everything. I worked in the kitchen washing dishes, which oddly enough gave me something to look forward to.
“Here is my story. I have been completely sober from alcohol, crack, and cigarettes since December 5, 1999, the day I was sentenced and taken to jail to await transportation to prison. I hope you choose to read this essay for yourself or for a family member or friend.”
Published by Fulton Books, Odell Stigler’s book is a poignant and heartfelt look at the challenges that can arise when one is on the road to recovery, and how these roadblocks can be overcome through faith and the support of loved ones. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Stigler shares his story in the hope of connecting with readers who may be facing their own struggles with addiction, and to provide encouragement to continue forward to the better life that sobriety can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Choices: An Essay to Addicts and Their Families Drug- and Alcohol-Free through Better Choices” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
