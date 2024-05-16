Robert Segrave’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Trinity the Cross" is a Whimsical Tale of Divine Intervention

“The Adventures of Trinity the Cross” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Segrave is a charming story that follows Trinity, a floating cross who comes to the aid of children in need. Through delightful storytelling, Segrave explores themes of faith, courage, and the power of prayer as Trinity helps Johnny, Sarah, and their loyal dog, Sparky, find their way home.