Robert Segrave’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Trinity the Cross" is a Whimsical Tale of Divine Intervention
“The Adventures of Trinity the Cross” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Segrave is a charming story that follows Trinity, a floating cross who comes to the aid of children in need. Through delightful storytelling, Segrave explores themes of faith, courage, and the power of prayer as Trinity helps Johnny, Sarah, and their loyal dog, Sparky, find their way home.
Metairie, LA, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Trinity the Cross”: a heartwarming journey of faith and friendship. “The Adventures of Trinity the Cross” is the creation of published author, Robert Segrave, a dedicated husband and family man who graduated from Louisiana State University.
Segrave shares, “Hi, everyone, I’m Trinity! I’m a floating cross that rescues children! When children are scared, lost, or in trouble, they pray to God for help. God often answers those prayers by sending me!
“Read along as Johnny, Sarah, and their dog, Sparky, wander off into the forest just before dinnertime. During their journey, the sun sets, they get cold, and they hear noises. When Johnny and Sarah finally decide to go home, they suddenly realize that they are lost, scared, and don’t know what to do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Segrave’s new book captures the imagination and inspires readers with its uplifting message of hope and divine assistance.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Trinity the Cross” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Trinity the Cross,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
