Sally Ellen Scanlon’s Newly Released "The Dog with No Tail" is a Charming Tale of Self-Acceptance and Loving the Things That Make Us Unique
“The Dog with No Tail” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sally Ellen Scanlon is a delightful journey filled with important lessons about embracing one's uniqueness and trusting in the blessings of God.
Pensacola, FL, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Dog with No Tail,” a heartwarming story of self-discovery, is the creation of published author Sally Ellen Scanlon.
Scanlon shares, “H. D. was a cute little mutt,
Around the block he started to strut.
On the hunt without fail,
he cried 'Where's My Tail?'
Now God has blessed him as a new 'Wiggle-Butt.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sally Ellen Scanlon’s new book is a touching tale that reminds children of all ages to have faith in themselves and trust in the divine plan. With its uplifting message and engaging storytelling, this charming book is sure to become a cherished favorite for families everywhere.
Consumers can purchase “The Dog with No Tail” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dog with No Tail,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
