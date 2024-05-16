Paul H. Weidner and Daniel W. Weidner, EdD, DLL’s Newly Released “The Logic of Aquarius” is an Insightful Exploration of Astrological Influences
“The Logic of Aquarius: A Socio-Astrological Study of The American Society” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Paul H. Weidner and Daniel W. Weidner, EdD, DLL delves into the intricate interplay between nature, religion, and astrology, offering readers a thought-provoking examination of societal beliefs and cultural phenomena.
Livingston, NJ, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Logic of Aquarius: A Socio-Astrological Study of The American Society”: a comprehensive analysis of astrology's role in shaping human thought and behavior throughout history. “The Logic of Aquarius: A Socio-Astrological Study of The American Society” is the creation of published authors, Paul H. Weidner and Daniel W. Weidner, EdD, DLL.
Weidner and Weidner share, “Humanity has ever been an entity of nature, interwoven among its ever-changing materialism. It has only been the human being, which has created a thought process that has demonstrated the ability to develop a culture. Through the ages, man has developed a fantastic array of beliefs, some of which have been accepted as practical from the beginning. From his brain has come the divergence of religions that are as diverse as humanity. This book deals with aspects of nature which are entwined with religious beliefs that have become commonplace, yet differ whereby a vast number of beliefs have endured beyond the concepts of the major religions. The beliefs of each profess the right concepts. From man’s earliest beliefs have grown the concepts of astrology. Of all belief systems, this is the only one that does not have a higher administrative formality, the foundation of a system of thought and reaction to beliefs of a great being as God. It is the least comprehensive work with the greatest degree of nonbelievers. Yet, it has been researched over generations with the exploration of the reasoning of humanity and is the least comprehended. Many disbelieve astrology yet still refer to the signs of the zodiac by birthday. This book attempts to relate the interrelationship of nature, religion, and astrology.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul H. Weidner and Daniel W. Weidner, EdD, DLL’s new book offers readers a compelling exploration of astrological principles and their significance in understanding human behavior and societal dynamics. With its engaging prose and thought-provoking insights, this book is sure to stimulate discussion and reflection on the nature of belief and cultural identity.
Consumers can purchase “The Logic of Aquarius: A Socio-Astrological Study of The American Society” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Logic of Aquarius: A Socio-Astrological Study of The American Society,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
