Paul H. Weidner and Daniel W. Weidner, EdD, DLL’s Newly Released “The Logic of Aquarius” is an Insightful Exploration of Astrological Influences

“The Logic of Aquarius: A Socio-Astrological Study of The American Society” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Paul H. Weidner and Daniel W. Weidner, EdD, DLL delves into the intricate interplay between nature, religion, and astrology, offering readers a thought-provoking examination of societal beliefs and cultural phenomena.