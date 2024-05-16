Shalonda Reese’s Newly Released "The Barton Street Kids: The Art Contest" is a Charming Juvenile Fiction That Explores an Important Character Trait
“The Barton Street Kids: The Art Contest” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shalonda Reese is a heartwarming children's tale that gently unfolds the transformative power of forgiveness, teaching young readers valuable lessons about compassion, understanding, and the joy that comes from letting go of grudges.
Las Vegas, NV, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Barton Street Kids: The Art Contest”: a helpful teaching narrative that imparts an important life lesson. “The Barton Street Kids: The Art Contest” is the creation of published author, Shalonda Reese, an educator and Evangelist Licensed Missionary who enjoys writing Christian literature and spending time with her husband and daughter. She is also the creator and editor of the quarterly magazine Who the Son Sets Free Is Free Indeed magazine journal.
Reese shares, “Johnny is an excellent painter and is excited about entering the art contest at Crosswoods Elementary. He won third place last year, and he has his heart set on winning first place this year, but tragedy strikes! Will Johnny still come away with the first-place prize?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shalonda Reese’s new book encourages children to embrace empathy and understanding, fostering a sense of unity and kindness that will resonate with them long after the last page is turned.
Consumers can purchase “The Barton Street Kids: The Art Contest” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Barton Street Kids: The Art Contest,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
