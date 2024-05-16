Shalonda Reese’s Newly Released "The Barton Street Kids: The Art Contest" is a Charming Juvenile Fiction That Explores an Important Character Trait

“The Barton Street Kids: The Art Contest” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shalonda Reese is a heartwarming children's tale that gently unfolds the transformative power of forgiveness, teaching young readers valuable lessons about compassion, understanding, and the joy that comes from letting go of grudges.