Pamela Pencola’s Newly Released "The Killdeer Knows: God’s Plan Revealed in His Creation" is an Inspirational Tale of Divine Presence in the Ordinary
“The Killdeer Knows: God’s Plan Revealed in His Creation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Pencola is a heartwarming narrative that unveils the divine essence interwoven in everyday life. Through the simple yet profound story of a killdeer, Pencola illuminates God’s boundless love and meticulous design in nature, inviting readers to contemplate their own spiritual journey and purpose.
Rohrersville, MD, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Killdeer Knows: God’s Plan Revealed in His Creation”: a poignant exploration of faith and divine providence. “The Killdeer Knows: God’s Plan Revealed in His Creation” is the creation of published author, Pamela Pencola, who holds a BA degree in early childhood education and an MS degree in special education and school administration. She is a mother, grandmother, and retired educator who lives in western Maryland with her husband and adult son.
Pencola shares, “Through the eyes of a child, the author relates a personal experience that reveals God’s presence all around us. When we pay attention, God shows himself in the creation and teaches us that he is always present and active in our lives.
“A simple story of an ordinary bird demonstrates God’s love and careful planning. By pondering the plight of the killdeer, we can learn about our own relationship with our Creator. This is an inspirational read-aloud story designed to touch the heart of a child.
“So what about you and me? How does God orchestrate our lives for his purpose? Does God have a plan for you? Listen to the killdeer. Do you know what the killdeer knows?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Pencola’s new book radiates with warmth and insight, offering readers of all ages a glimpse into the profound beauty of God’s creation and his loving presence in every moment.
Consumers can purchase “The Killdeer Knows: God’s Plan Revealed in His Creation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Killdeer Knows: God’s Plan Revealed in His Creation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
