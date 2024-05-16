Pamela Pencola’s Newly Released "The Killdeer Knows: God’s Plan Revealed in His Creation" is an Inspirational Tale of Divine Presence in the Ordinary

“The Killdeer Knows: God’s Plan Revealed in His Creation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Pencola is a heartwarming narrative that unveils the divine essence interwoven in everyday life. Through the simple yet profound story of a killdeer, Pencola illuminates God’s boundless love and meticulous design in nature, inviting readers to contemplate their own spiritual journey and purpose.