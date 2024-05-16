David John Vilfrance’s Newly Released "My Darkest Troubles" is an Enjoyable Young Adult Fiction That Explores the Realities of Questioning One’s Faith
“My Darkest Troubles” from Christian Faith Publishing author David John Vilfrance is a touching fiction that will take readers on a journey of personal and spiritual discovery.
Roslindale, MA, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Darkest Troubles”: an uplifting message of God’s grace for upcoming generations. “My Darkest Troubles” is the creation of published author, David John Vilfrance.
Vilfrance shares, “What happens to you when you die?
“Damien, a young teenager from Boston, is indecisive about his faith as a Christian. This unanswered question ponders him mentally which forces him to embark on a journey; however, he will have to go outside of the church to find the answers to his questions. While on this pilgrimage, he stumbles across some interesting who will all play a pivotal role in helping him find the answers he’s looking for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David John Vilfrance’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves uncertain of their connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “My Darkest Troubles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Darkest Troubles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Vilfrance shares, “What happens to you when you die?
“Damien, a young teenager from Boston, is indecisive about his faith as a Christian. This unanswered question ponders him mentally which forces him to embark on a journey; however, he will have to go outside of the church to find the answers to his questions. While on this pilgrimage, he stumbles across some interesting who will all play a pivotal role in helping him find the answers he’s looking for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David John Vilfrance’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves uncertain of their connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “My Darkest Troubles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Darkest Troubles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories