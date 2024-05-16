Kela J. Miller’s Newly Released "The Hats We Wear" is a Whimsical Celebration of Diversity and Identity

“The Hats We Wear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kela J. Miller is a delightful exploration of the myriad roles and identities we embody in our daily lives. Through the metaphor of hats, Miller invites readers on a journey of self-discovery, encouraging them to embrace the unique facets of their personality and the rich tapestry of human experience.