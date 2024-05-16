Lisa Molina’s Newly Released “Abby Can...Play! A story about inclusion” is a Celebration of Diversity
“Abby Can...Play! A story about inclusion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Molina is a heartwarming tale that champions diversity and inclusion. Through the story of Abby, a spirited girl born with Down syndrome, Molina celebrates the unique abilities and joys that every individual brings to the world.
Tehachapi, CA, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Abby Can...Play! A story about inclusion”: a beautiful illustration of the power of acceptance and belonging. “Abby Can...Play! A story about inclusion” is the creation of published author, Lisa Molina, an elementary school teacher of twenty-four years who recently transitioned into homeschool teaching for her twelve-year-old daughter, Abby, who was born with Down syndrome. Lisa also has a seventeen-year-old son who is getting ready to graduate from high school. She has been happily married to her amazing husband for twenty-one years.
Molina shares, “Abby is a little girl who was born with a happy spirit, a curious mind, and a love of the outdoors. She was also born with Down syndrome. There are some things in her life that challenge Abby, and it may take her a little longer to learn. But there are also many things that Abby can already do! In fact, Abby’s a lot like you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Molina’s new book is a must-read for families, educators, and children alike.
Consumers can purchase “Abby Can...Play! A story about inclusion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Abby Can...Play! A story about inclusion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Molina shares, “Abby is a little girl who was born with a happy spirit, a curious mind, and a love of the outdoors. She was also born with Down syndrome. There are some things in her life that challenge Abby, and it may take her a little longer to learn. But there are also many things that Abby can already do! In fact, Abby’s a lot like you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Molina’s new book is a must-read for families, educators, and children alike.
Consumers can purchase “Abby Can...Play! A story about inclusion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Abby Can...Play! A story about inclusion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories