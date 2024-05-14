Jolly Roger Brewery Introduces Liberty Light Ale: Crafted by Veterans, Supporting Veterans

Jolly Roger Brewery is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest brew, Liberty Light Ale, a light ale (4% ABV) with hints of citrus. Brewed by veterans, for veterans, this light and crisp ale embodies the spirit of camaraderie and patriotism. In a gesture of gratitude, Jolly Roger Brewery pledges to donate $1 of every pint of Liberty Light Ale sold in 2024 to the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council.