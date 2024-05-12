Left Turn Village Hosts Poetry Contest for Mental Health Awareness Month
In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Left Turn Village is hosting its second Freedom Rhymer poetry contest. Fittingly, the theme is mental health. In addition to the contest, there will be an open mic portion and a special performance by upcoming artist, Destinyy Nicole, who will be singing her new song, "Anxiety."
Metuchen, NJ, May 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Left Turn Village (L.T.V.) will be hosting its second Freedom Rhymer Poetry Contest and Open Mic event. It’s set to take place on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM (EST) at Suite Metuchen in Downtown Metuchen, NJ. In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the theme will be mental health. Event partner, C. Neptune Darby Consulting Services Inc. will also be on hand to provide mental health resources.
Five Freedom Rhymer contestants will each have five minutes to perform their original works related to mental health. After the contest, audience members will be invited to share. While open mic performers don’t have to be the performer's original material, they must fall in line with the mental health theme.
“Mental health is real,” says Dr. Tyree Oredein, owner of L.T.V. and creator of Freedom Rhymers. “In the US one in five adults experiences a mental health condition, and only about half receive any kind of treatment for it. We also don’t talk enough about mental health. When we do, it’s shrouded in shame and secrecy. That’s why we’re hosting this poetry slam- to raise awareness and get people more comfortable talking about mental health”.
The event will also feature a special performance by upcoming songstress Destinyy Nicole who is slated to perform her new song “Anxiety”. “As someone who can identify with mental health and anxiety, I want to shed light on it,” says Nicole. “Let others know that they are not alone. And if we speak up and express our emotions, maybe we can all learn how to deal and comfort others. United we stand”.
In addition to the title of “Freedom Rhymer,” the first, second, and third place winners will receive prize money and a pair of designer underwear from one of our sponsors, CHULO Underwear.
General admission tickets are $15 though people can also participate online for $10. Both ticket types are available on Eventbrite at https://ltvmay2024.eventbrite.com. This will be a great opportunity to talk about mental health, connect with others, share voices, and celebrate the power of poetry.
LTV is a public health and social justice company which offers a wide array of programming to help create safer, inclusive, and culturally competent spaces for marginalized groups. Under the umbrella of L.T.V., the “Freedom Rhymers”, whose name was inspired by the “Freedom Riders'' of the Black Civil Rights Movement, is a consortium of poets and verbal artists who may be called upon to voice their lived experiences. For more information, contact Left Turn Village at leftturnvillage@gmail.com
Five Freedom Rhymer contestants will each have five minutes to perform their original works related to mental health. After the contest, audience members will be invited to share. While open mic performers don’t have to be the performer's original material, they must fall in line with the mental health theme.
“Mental health is real,” says Dr. Tyree Oredein, owner of L.T.V. and creator of Freedom Rhymers. “In the US one in five adults experiences a mental health condition, and only about half receive any kind of treatment for it. We also don’t talk enough about mental health. When we do, it’s shrouded in shame and secrecy. That’s why we’re hosting this poetry slam- to raise awareness and get people more comfortable talking about mental health”.
The event will also feature a special performance by upcoming songstress Destinyy Nicole who is slated to perform her new song “Anxiety”. “As someone who can identify with mental health and anxiety, I want to shed light on it,” says Nicole. “Let others know that they are not alone. And if we speak up and express our emotions, maybe we can all learn how to deal and comfort others. United we stand”.
In addition to the title of “Freedom Rhymer,” the first, second, and third place winners will receive prize money and a pair of designer underwear from one of our sponsors, CHULO Underwear.
General admission tickets are $15 though people can also participate online for $10. Both ticket types are available on Eventbrite at https://ltvmay2024.eventbrite.com. This will be a great opportunity to talk about mental health, connect with others, share voices, and celebrate the power of poetry.
LTV is a public health and social justice company which offers a wide array of programming to help create safer, inclusive, and culturally competent spaces for marginalized groups. Under the umbrella of L.T.V., the “Freedom Rhymers”, whose name was inspired by the “Freedom Riders'' of the Black Civil Rights Movement, is a consortium of poets and verbal artists who may be called upon to voice their lived experiences. For more information, contact Left Turn Village at leftturnvillage@gmail.com
Contact
Left Turn VillageContact
Tyree Oredein
718-501-8125
leftturnvillage.com
Tyree Oredein
718-501-8125
leftturnvillage.com
Categories