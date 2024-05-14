iSunshare Upgrade the BitLocker Drive Encryption Software for Windows 11/10 Home
To make it possible for Windows 11/10 users to encrypt the data drive in Home edition computer, iSunshare upgrade the BitLocker drive encryption software - BitLocker Genius for Windows to satisfy the Windows 11/10 Home uses.
California City, CA, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- iSunshare released the good news that the BitLocker Genius for Windows is updated to version 3.0.3.4, which is compatible with Windows 11/10/7 Home & Windows 8/8.1 Core & Windows 7 Pro Editions. Now, iSunshare BitLocker Genius for Windows makes it easy for users to enable BitLocker on Windows 11/10 Home.
iSunshare BitLocker Genius for Windows is designed to help Windows users manage BitLocker encryption, such as turning on/off BitLocker, and locking and unlocking BitLocker drive on a computer. As BitLocker is not supported on Windows 11/10 Home, this software has made a change to suit Windows 11/10 Home users. Now, it is easy to turn on BitLocker for the drive on a Windows 11/10 Home computer.
“Many people have reflected that it is difficult to encrypt the external hard drive or USB flash drive on Windows 11/10 Home. Thus, we upgraded the BitLocker Genius software and expanded its feature on Windows 11/10 Home,” said Jason Chan, the developer of the iSunshare team, “Now with a simple click on the drive, you can turn on BitLocker encryption for the drive on Windows 11/10 Home, which is also available in other Windows edition.”
iSunshare BitLocker Genius for Windows allows you to encrypt the data drive in two modes: encrypt the whole drive or only use space in the drive. It supports NTFS, FAT32, and exFAT file systems. For the partition style, MBR and GPT are supported. What’s more, this BitLocker drive encryption software can help encrypt USB flash drives, external hard drives, internal hard drives, SSDs SSHD, etc.
To know more details, check the BitLocker Genius for Windows page:https://www.isunshare.com/bitlocker-genius/for-windows.html.
iSunshare BitLocker Genius for Windows is designed to help Windows users manage BitLocker encryption, such as turning on/off BitLocker, and locking and unlocking BitLocker drive on a computer. As BitLocker is not supported on Windows 11/10 Home, this software has made a change to suit Windows 11/10 Home users. Now, it is easy to turn on BitLocker for the drive on a Windows 11/10 Home computer.
“Many people have reflected that it is difficult to encrypt the external hard drive or USB flash drive on Windows 11/10 Home. Thus, we upgraded the BitLocker Genius software and expanded its feature on Windows 11/10 Home,” said Jason Chan, the developer of the iSunshare team, “Now with a simple click on the drive, you can turn on BitLocker encryption for the drive on Windows 11/10 Home, which is also available in other Windows edition.”
iSunshare BitLocker Genius for Windows allows you to encrypt the data drive in two modes: encrypt the whole drive or only use space in the drive. It supports NTFS, FAT32, and exFAT file systems. For the partition style, MBR and GPT are supported. What’s more, this BitLocker drive encryption software can help encrypt USB flash drives, external hard drives, internal hard drives, SSDs SSHD, etc.
To know more details, check the BitLocker Genius for Windows page:https://www.isunshare.com/bitlocker-genius/for-windows.html.
Contact
iSunshareContact
Elina Wu
86-15989093144
https://www.isunshare.com
Elina Wu
86-15989093144
https://www.isunshare.com
Categories