iSunshare Announced the Release of iTunes Repair Tool for Windows Users
iSunshare has released the new version 4.2.0.1 for iOS Repair Genius, which has added iTunes repair tool to solve iTunes errors and issues in one click.
New York, NY, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Recently, iSunshare announced the new release of iOS Repair Genius, which is updated with an iTunes repair tool to fix iTunes common errors and issues, such as iTunes cannot detect the iPhone and iTunes cannot access the iPhone content. This iTunes repair tool can also help to repair Apple Mobile Device USB Driver issues.
iSunshare iOS Repair Genius is the iOS system repair tool to fix a great number of iOS system errors with or without data loss. Now it can help to fix almost 200 iTunes errors and get iTunes back to normal without data loss on the iOS device. Besides, if the Apple Mobile Device USB Driver is missing or disabled, this iTunes repair tool can fix it to normal with one click.
“iTunes is a significant tool for Windows/Mac users to manage the iOS device data. When connecting the iOS device and iTunes prompts the error, it always asks to restore the iOS device, which will erase all the data on the iOS device. Taking all of these factors into consideration, we added the iTunes Repair and Apple USB Repair function to the iOS Repair Geniu,” said Jason Chan, one of the software developers in iSunshare developing teams, “Now this software can help to detect the iTunes components errors and fix it within clicks. The Advanced Repair is also possible to repair iTunes startup, installation and downloading issues.”
iSunshare iOS Repair Genius is compatible with all iTunes versions, which can quickly repair the iTunes errors and boost the iTunes in minutes. Besides, this software has Windows and Mac version for different users. Everyone can download for free to have a try.
More details for this software: https://www.isunshare.com/ios-repair-genius/ .
