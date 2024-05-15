RX Global's Airport Show: Encouraging More Women to Join the Global Civil Aviation Workforce

Airlines employ women in 42% of their workforce, yet only 5% are pilots globally. India leads with 2764 women pilots. In Australia, 36% of air traffic staff are women. Initiatives for mentorship and to eliminate gender bias are crucial. Gender diversity could greatly benefit the aviation industry. Speakers from Boeing and Etihad Airways will address these topics.