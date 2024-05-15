Innomaint Exhibits at the Iconic Sancharaka Udawa 2024 Expo
Chennai, India, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 11th edition of the Srilankan Sancharaka Udawa Travel and Tourism EXPO commences soon on May 17 and 18 at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Exhibition Halls at BMICH.
The fair organized by the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO), brings all tourism industry stakeholders under one roof to forge new partnerships to promote the tourism industry of Sri Lanka.
The exhibition, scheduled for two days, is designed to cater to the B2B and B2C sectors of the industry. Use the opportunity to benefit from over 200 exhibitors in the same venue.
The current edition of the event is highly anticipated owing to the success of the previous editions.
Innomaint, an established and long-standing player in the CMMS market, displays its Facility Management Software, IoT-based solutions, and CRM for the hospitality industry.
A brief introduction to the software solutions they have planned to exhibit:
1. Facility Management Software
A cloud, mobile, and web-based facility management solution that brings together all the stakeholders of the hospital industry to improve guest complaint resolution and comfort while keeping operational costs at minimal levels.
2. IoT solutions
IoT solutions work with FMS/EAM to amplify their capabilities to provide value-added services like energy metering solutions, air quality monitoring, water metering solutions, precise asset tracking, etc.
The solutions help hospitality industry facilities elevate their facility maintenance standards, ensure optimal resource consumption, and perform corrective measures quickly with real-time visibility into utility usage and asset movements.
3. CRM
Customer Relationship Management solution helps tourism-related facilities grow their business by optimizing team efforts in shortened sales cycles, strengthening customer support, and helping tweak marketing campaigns for higher conversions.
4. Visitor Management Solution
It is a digital solution to streamline the visitor experience, reduce needless waiting times at reception, track overstays, and strengthen the security of facility occupants.
It is a QR code-based pre-registration system that replaces manual visitor registers and helps management organize their parking spaces. It provides a centralized Dashboard to reschedule meetings, track overstays, and authorize every meeting to handle any number of guests with a professional reception.
