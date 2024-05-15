Loveforce International Explains What "Groovin’ in Space Without Hope Means
Loveforce International explains information about its two new Digital Music Singles "Groovin' In Space" and "Without Hope."
Santa Clarita, CA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 17, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One new single is entitled “Groovin’ In Space”. The other new single is entitled “Without Hope.”
The new Digital Music Single by Bobby Long is entitled "Groovin' In Space." It is a Jazzy Soft-Rock Instrumental. It opens by creating a feeling like one is floating in outer space. Then, it transitions into uplifting, soothing, Jazzy, Soft-Rock music
The new Digital Music Single by Covid-19 is entitled “Without Hope.” It is a fierce, energetic Hard-Alternative Rock instrumental with a metallic edge. It is meant to create an Rhythmic, yet ominous feeling moving towards the listener. It might also be used as the theme song for someone with bad vibes entering a room.
“There is quite the contrast between the two instrumentals we are releasing this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “One is an upbeat, peaceful groove song while the other is an energetically ominous anthem for something evil. In their own way, they each create a mood that is relevant in people’s lives,” he continued.
Both of the new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
