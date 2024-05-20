Author Mychelle Tallent’s New Book, "The Emerald Isles: Sweet as Poison But Twice as Nice," Follows a Young Girl’s Relationship with a Stranger Who Harbors Dark Secrets
Recent release “The Emerald Isles: Sweet as Poison but Twice as Nice” from Page Publishing author Mychelle Tallent is a captivating novel that centers around Mystery, a university student who has repeated chance encounters with a dark, dangerous stranger named Sylver that slowly draws her into his web, leaving her confused and unsure of who she can truly trust in her life.
Oliver Springs, TN, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mychelle Tallent, a loving wife and mother who retired from Explore Talent in 2014 to write and take classes in medical research, has completed her new book, “The Emerald Isles: Sweet as Poison but Twice as Nice”: a gripping tale that centers around a young university student named Mystery, who finds herself slowly becoming entranced by a dark stranger, but must keep her wits about her if she ever expects to finish her research and survive this new relationship.
“‘The Emerald Isles: Sweet as Poison but Twice as Nice’ is book 1 of a three-part series following Mystery, your average university student, as fate draws her closer into the path of a stranger named Sylver,” writes Mychelle. “As dark as the color itself, Sylver’s uniqueness deepens Mystery’s involvement because of her thesis through chance encounters. Each meeting of the two adds fuel to the fire burning deep within their lives, uniting them. Will this really have a happy outcome as they enjoy new experiences that lead them farther from home but closer to a new place? Are the secrets Sylver keeps locked away meant to hurt Mystery, or are they meant to save her from something?
“Time seems to stand still while Mystery dives further into her work. Will Mystery follow the clues, or will she get lost in the lore of a past she unknowingly stepped into? Each day’s new beginning starts to merge into someone else’s past ending. Promises are made, and hearts are being broken by precious scars in history, proving that sometimes things happen for a reason while at other times, people manipulate those around them to fit their ideas.
“Has Mystery wandered into the web of that such spider, glued into the deception of lies and deceit? She asks the very question of ‘Who really is trust worthy, and is it really just the two in this relationship?’ Mystery must begin to learn who can be trusted and who she should fear. Actions are so much louder than words, but what if the actions are not in good company? Will Mystery learn who really to trust before it’s too late? Will she drown in the deep emerald water at home or by the sea? Do the isles hold the key to unlocking the chest of secrets that has been hidden for so many years now? Will she be there to watch the flowers bloom on the Emerald Isles or decide to stay away after all?”
Published by Page Publishing, Mychelle Tallent’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Mystery’s quest to get to the bottom of who Sylver truly is, and what it is he appears to be hiding from her for fiercely. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Mychelle weaves a poignant and character-driven story that is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seat right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Emerald Isles: Sweet as Poison but Twice as Nice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
