Author Mychelle Tallent’s New Book, "The Emerald Isles: Sweet as Poison But Twice as Nice," Follows a Young Girl’s Relationship with a Stranger Who Harbors Dark Secrets

Recent release “The Emerald Isles: Sweet as Poison but Twice as Nice” from Page Publishing author Mychelle Tallent is a captivating novel that centers around Mystery, a university student who has repeated chance encounters with a dark, dangerous stranger named Sylver that slowly draws her into his web, leaving her confused and unsure of who she can truly trust in her life.