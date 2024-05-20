Author Diana Budhai’s New Book,“Under the Jimbilin Tree: The Memoir of a Jamaican Girl,” is a Remarkable True Story of a Young Woman’s Success Against All Odds
Recent release “Under the Jimbilin Tree: The Memoir of a Jamaican Girl” from Page Publishing author Diana Budhai is a gripping and potent saga recalling her 1940s-era childhood in Jamaica, through her educational endeavors in the US, marriage, and motherhood. It is a story of an abiding faith that gave her the strength to weather the joys and sorrows of life, love, and loss.
Middleburgh, NY, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diana Budhai, a career educator who was born in Jamaica, earned undergraduate and master’s degrees in counseling and curriculum, instruction, and supervision, served as assistant vice president for Diversity, Affirmative Action at SUNY in Potsdam and as director of organizational effectiveness at Excelsior College and is now happily retired and living in the woods of upstate New York, has completed her new book, “Under the Jimbilin Tree: The Memoir of a Jamaican Girl”: an autobiographical work chronicling her journey from an island childhood to the educational achievement and personal determination that drove her to a successful and fulfilling life in America.
A young girl comes to the realization that although she has been abandoned and starving, she has been taught the values required to live a life of decency and goodness. She has an epiphany that set her on the road to strength and independence in “Under the Jimbilin Tree.” Without resources, her goals seem unattainable, yet she persists and celebrates each small step that gets her closer to “that great America.” Propelled by her pact with God, made while eating jimbilins to quench her hunger, she never gives up. This amazing true story brilliantly illustrates that anguish and deprivation are not always a deterrent to success. Instead, such hardships can be excellent motivators in life’s long road.
Published by Page Publishing, Diana Budhai’s engrossing book is a riveting true story of courage, perseverance, and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Under the Jimbilin Tree: The Memoir of a Jamaican Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
