Author Diana Budhai’s New Book,“Under the Jimbilin Tree: The Memoir of a Jamaican Girl,” is a Remarkable True Story of a Young Woman’s Success Against All Odds

Recent release “Under the Jimbilin Tree: The Memoir of a Jamaican Girl” from Page Publishing author Diana Budhai is a gripping and potent saga recalling her 1940s-era childhood in Jamaica, through her educational endeavors in the US, marriage, and motherhood. It is a story of an abiding faith that gave her the strength to weather the joys and sorrows of life, love, and loss.