Author Hannah Smith’s New Book, "Returned to Heaven Above," is a Profound Poem, Written from a Christian Perspective, Reflecting on the Life and Loss of a Child
Covenant Books’ recent release, “Returned to Heaven Above,” by Christian author Hannah Smith, is a poignant and heartfelt poem reflecting upon the life and loss of a child.
Aberdeen, MS, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hannah Smith, who lives in Mississippi with her family, has completed her debut book, titled, “Returned to Heaven Above.” This book is a powerful and emotionally stirring poem, written from a Christian perspective, about the life and loss of a child. The poem opens with the child's life being formed in Heaven, then dwells on the grief and heartache of losing a child, finally resting on the hope we have of a heavenly reunion.
Smith shares, “From being wonderfully knitted to being placed here on earth, to the angels’ escort back Home, to our hope of a heavenly reunion, this poem beautifully illustrates God’s wisdom and perfect plan for our lives, even in tragedy. The poem highlights a child’s God-given life and that life returning to Heaven above. The verses in this book are accompanied by serene watercolor landscapes to create a calming and enchanting aesthetic.
“If so desired, the pages of this book are intended to be written on, to preserve precious hand and footprints, notes, or dear memories.”
The author dreamed of creating this book after planning her young nephew’s memorial and finding a true void for a guestbook that felt appropriate for such an occasion. She now shares “Returned to Heaven Above” with others in hopes it can be a keepsake and a treasure for parents and families during an unthinkably dark time.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Readers can purchase “Returned to Heaven Above” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
"Returned to Heaven Above" is also available through Ingram's worldwide distribution.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Smith shares, “From being wonderfully knitted to being placed here on earth, to the angels’ escort back Home, to our hope of a heavenly reunion, this poem beautifully illustrates God’s wisdom and perfect plan for our lives, even in tragedy. The poem highlights a child’s God-given life and that life returning to Heaven above. The verses in this book are accompanied by serene watercolor landscapes to create a calming and enchanting aesthetic.
“If so desired, the pages of this book are intended to be written on, to preserve precious hand and footprints, notes, or dear memories.”
The author dreamed of creating this book after planning her young nephew’s memorial and finding a true void for a guestbook that felt appropriate for such an occasion. She now shares “Returned to Heaven Above” with others in hopes it can be a keepsake and a treasure for parents and families during an unthinkably dark time.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Readers can purchase “Returned to Heaven Above” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
"Returned to Heaven Above" is also available through Ingram's worldwide distribution.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories