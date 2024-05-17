Author Chris Elliott-Davis’s New Book "Sweet Sadie Grace Learns About Compassion" Follows a Kind-Hearted Dog Who Learns to Make New Friends Through Both Love and Empathy

Recent release “Sweet Sadie Grace Learns About Compassion” from Covenant Books author Chris Elliott-Davis is a compelling story that follows Sadie, a loveable and boisterous dog who wants to make friends with the animals on the farm but must learn an important lesson about compassion and respecting how others feel in order to do so.