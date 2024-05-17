Author Chris Elliott-Davis’s New Book "Sweet Sadie Grace Learns About Compassion" Follows a Kind-Hearted Dog Who Learns to Make New Friends Through Both Love and Empathy
Recent release “Sweet Sadie Grace Learns About Compassion” from Covenant Books author Chris Elliott-Davis is a compelling story that follows Sadie, a loveable and boisterous dog who wants to make friends with the animals on the farm but must learn an important lesson about compassion and respecting how others feel in order to do so.
Sparta, NC, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chris Elliott-Davis, a wife, mother, grandmother, businesswoman, writer, artist, and art instructor who began her art business, Studio Redwood, in 1975, has completed her new book, “Sweet Sadie Grace Learns About Compassion”: a charming story that centers around a dog named Sadie who longs to have a playmate, but always seems to scare away potential new animal friends on her farm.
Chris Elliott-Davis was Raised on a dairy farm in Southwestern Pennsylvania until age 11, author Chris Elliot-Davis has been a resident of the Blue Ridge Mountains since 1971. She has work exhibited in private and corporate collections across the country and internationally. Chris lives with her husband in Sparta, North Carolina, and is both passionate and enthusiastic about her work. One of her greatest pleasures is in helping others achieve their dreams of becoming successful artists.
“This book began with a walk in the woods with our dear Sadie dog,” writes Chris. “Sadie loved going on long walks with us and was always looking for anything she could find to play with. One day as she ran along a hollow log, out jumped Chipmunk! She was so excited, and this happening spurred a story I wanted to share. Most of it is true. Some of it I let my imagination run free. All of it was inspired by my zest for life and the importance of love and compassion. I hope the story and art bring you a feeling of peace, and a smile to your face.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chris Elliott-Davis’s new book is a captivating story that will take readers on an imaginative ride as they follow along on Sadie’s journey to learn from her mistakes and discover how she can finally make new friends. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant illustrations by the author to help bring her story to life, “Sweet Sadie Grace Learns About Compassion” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Sweet Sadie Grace Learns About Compassion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
