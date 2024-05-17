Author James Paul Valle, PhD’s New Book, "Standing for Truth: Horse-and-Buggy Mennonites Choose," Reveals the Mennonites Who Have Chosen to Call Out Their Unjust Leaders
Recent release “Standing for Truth: Horse-and-Buggy Mennonites Choose” from Covenant Books author James Paul Valle, PhD is a thought-provoking and engaging discussion of the Mennonite community that explores the ways in which their leaders have failed them, and the courageous individuals who are choosing to stand against them and call out their hypocrisy in order to salvage their way of life.
Lancaster, PA, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Paul Valle, who earned his PhD in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in Language and Literacy Education from the Pennsylvania State University in 1998, has completed his new book, “Standing for Truth: Horse-and-Buggy Mennonites Choose”: a fascinating study of the Mennonite community from an outsider’s perspective that aims to describe in some detail how individual members have chosen to stand firmly on convictions that are essential to living with integrity.
Prior to 2009, author James Paul Valle, PhD, taught graduate and undergraduate courses in assessment, literacy, and curriculum for nine years. For thirteen years, he was an elementary-level public school teacher at Millersville University of Pennsylvania—five years teaching in a private Christian school and two years as principal. He was a homeschool district evaluator for two decades at Donegal School District in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. When not working as an educator, he enjoys climbing mountains and recording original music, having produced a vinyl album in 1986.
“Horse-and-buggy Mennonites, like the more readily identified Amish, live a purposely simple lifestyle,” shares Valle. “They do this because their beliefs, which are based on biblical principles, guide them. Supposedly.
“Like so much of the Evangelical community, the foundation of their faith hinges on biblical texts, understood as being the Word of God. As in other fundamentally Christian denominations, certain texts are emphasized more than others, and these distinctions become expressed in their worldview and sometimes in their ways of living.
“Regardless of how the details of their understanding and lifestyle are expressed, the notion of truth—perhaps God’s truth—would presumably undergird what is of most value.
“But the devil is in the details regarding that assumption.
“The details (actions taken and the failure to act) provide a better understanding of how complex the lives are of these horse-and-buggy Mennonites—a group known for their simple lifestyle.
“My findings suggest that their lives are far from simple.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Paul Valle, PhD’s new book will take readers on a powerful, in-depth journey to discover what lies behind the outward perception of the Mennonites, and the ways in which those on the inside are working to change their community to create a better and safer life.
Readers can purchase “Standing for Truth: Horse-and-Buggy Mennonites Choose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
