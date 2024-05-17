Author James Paul Valle, PhD’s New Book, "Standing for Truth: Horse-and-Buggy Mennonites Choose," Reveals the Mennonites Who Have Chosen to Call Out Their Unjust Leaders

Recent release “Standing for Truth: Horse-and-Buggy Mennonites Choose” from Covenant Books author James Paul Valle, PhD is a thought-provoking and engaging discussion of the Mennonite community that explores the ways in which their leaders have failed them, and the courageous individuals who are choosing to stand against them and call out their hypocrisy in order to salvage their way of life.