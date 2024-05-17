Author Din Niko’s New Book, "Valkian: The Journey," is a Riveting Story of a Young Teenager Who Discovers the Truth About Her Heritage and Must Embrace Her Destiny

Recent release “Valkian: The Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Din Niko is a compelling and spellbinding tale that centers around Kiniko Haruki, a young teen who uncovers the truth about her family legacy and her hidden powers. Now awakened to her fate, Kiniko will have to traverse the galaxy in order to save the universe from its ultimate destruction.