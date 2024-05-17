Author Din Niko’s New Book, "Valkian: The Journey," is a Riveting Story of a Young Teenager Who Discovers the Truth About Her Heritage and Must Embrace Her Destiny
Recent release “Valkian: The Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Din Niko is a compelling and spellbinding tale that centers around Kiniko Haruki, a young teen who uncovers the truth about her family legacy and her hidden powers. Now awakened to her fate, Kiniko will have to traverse the galaxy in order to save the universe from its ultimate destruction.
New York, NY, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Din Niko has completed her new book, “Valkian: The Journey”: a gripping and engaging fantasy adventure that follows a young girl who learns of her true heritage and must set off on the ultimate quest to save the universe from destruction while also searching for her lost sibling.
“Kiniko Haruki is just your average teenage girl enjoying life,” writes Niko. “An incident occurred during the celebration of the school’s MMA team at the local park that placed both her and her friend endangered, but she and Terri came out victorious.
“Soon, Kiniko learned of her true family heritage—as a powerful being of the Valkian race, just like her mother. Thus, she embarked on an adventure across distant planets in the galaxy to stop one madman from his plans of complete destruction and to reunite with a long-lost sibling in the process.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Din Niko’s enthralling tale will take readers on a riveting journey as they follow along on Kiniko’s adventure to put a stop to a dastardly plan that threatens everything in existence. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world building, Niko weaves a heart pounding tale that is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Valkian: The Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
