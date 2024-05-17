Author William Coakley’s New Book, "My Theory of Evolution Life with Meaning Part 2," is an Eclectic Collection of the Author’s Opinions of History, the World, & Society

Recent release “My Theory of Evolution Life with Meaning Part 2” from Covenant Books author William Coakley is a fascinating assortment of ideas held by the author relating to all aspects of modern living, such as music and entertainment to sports and more metaphysical aspects of the human condition, such as how humans got to where they are today, and where they’re destined to continue on.