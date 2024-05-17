Author William Coakley’s New Book, "My Theory of Evolution Life with Meaning Part 2," is an Eclectic Collection of the Author’s Opinions of History, the World, & Society
Recent release “My Theory of Evolution Life with Meaning Part 2” from Covenant Books author William Coakley is a fascinating assortment of ideas held by the author relating to all aspects of modern living, such as music and entertainment to sports and more metaphysical aspects of the human condition, such as how humans got to where they are today, and where they’re destined to continue on.
Herndon, VA, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William Coakley, a big sports fan currently residing in northern Virginia who loves to read in his spare time, has completed his new book, “My Theory of Evolution Life with Meaning Part 2”: a collection of observations and ruminations based on the author’s own experiences throughout life, as well as his personal opinions on a variety of topics related to modern life, from sports and media to global events and his theories on why mankind is here in this day and age.
“My book is very unique and different from others,” shares Coakley. “I talk about the news and what is going on with the government. Other things that I mentioned are my opinions on songs, movies, and shows that Hollywood produces and how they speak to me. My book is similar to my first one, as it has everything to do with evolution and my opinion on why we are all here right now on this planet. My book also covers my life story, and it is all based on facts on the world today. There are different sections in my book, and I tried to focus on celebrities more, hoping that they would reach out to me in person.
“My book also covers sports topics and how I view sports in a different way than you see on TV. My book has some biblical references, and I like to talk about Jesus sometimes. I mentioned parts about society and also how we can improve society with better rules and regulations. When I talk about movies, these are my opinions and I love watching Hollywood produce good shows and movies. I talked about the news a lot in my second book because I think the news is important and is relevant to our lives. I came up with my own information, but I really do think that the world is so important in today’s world. I hope that everyone enjoys my second book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William Coakley’s new book is an engaging and thought-provoking tale that will challenge readers’ perceptions of the world around them and help to open their minds to new ideas and opinions. Drawing on his own personal experiences, Coakley shares his story in the hope of connecting with readers and helping them discover new ways of thinking that can actually make a difference and help improve the lives of others.
Readers can purchase “My Theory of Evolution Life with Meaning Part 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
