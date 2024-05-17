Author Jo Ann Ediae’s New Book, "Traveling Between Two Homes," Follows a Young Boy Who Works to Help His Divorced Parents Learn to Get Along and Spend Time with Him

Recent release “Traveling Between Two Homes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jo Ann Ediae is a heartfelt story of a young boy whose parents get divorced, leaving him feeling sad because he is constantly traveling between both their houses. In order to help his parents get along better, young Daniel comes up with a plan to help them communicate and still spend time together as a family.