Author Jo Ann Ediae’s New Book, "Traveling Between Two Homes," Follows a Young Boy Who Works to Help His Divorced Parents Learn to Get Along and Spend Time with Him
Recent release “Traveling Between Two Homes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jo Ann Ediae is a heartfelt story of a young boy whose parents get divorced, leaving him feeling sad because he is constantly traveling between both their houses. In order to help his parents get along better, young Daniel comes up with a plan to help them communicate and still spend time together as a family.
Austin, TX, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jo Ann Ediae, a retired elementary school teacher who lives in Texas with her wonderful husband and enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Traveling Between Two Homes”: a charming story about a young boy whose parents have divorced, and works to find a way so they can both be friends again and spend time together with him.
“Daniel, a young boy, is struggling with traveling between two homes because his parents are no longer together,” writes Ediae. “He loves both of his parents and wants them to get along. Daniel comes up with a plan to get his parents together and to better communicate. In the end, Daniel realizes that his parents love him very much.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jo Ann Ediae’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to help children understand they are not alone when dealing with a difficult situation. With colorful artwork to help bring Ediae’s story to life, “Traveling Between Two Homes” is a wonderful tool for readers of all ages to learn how to be a family and get along in the wake of a divorce.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Traveling Between Two Homes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Daniel, a young boy, is struggling with traveling between two homes because his parents are no longer together,” writes Ediae. “He loves both of his parents and wants them to get along. Daniel comes up with a plan to get his parents together and to better communicate. In the end, Daniel realizes that his parents love him very much.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jo Ann Ediae’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to help children understand they are not alone when dealing with a difficult situation. With colorful artwork to help bring Ediae’s story to life, “Traveling Between Two Homes” is a wonderful tool for readers of all ages to learn how to be a family and get along in the wake of a divorce.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Traveling Between Two Homes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories