Author Rosemarie Schultz-Delong’s New Book, "There's an App for That," Follows a Woman with an Abusive Husband Who Unknowingly Finds a Unique Way to Fix Her Life

Recent release “There's an App for That” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rosemarie Schultz-Delong is a compelling novel that centers around Eve, a woman who has been manipulated and abused by her husband for years. Desperate for a way out, she discovers a new app on her phone offering her freedom so long as she shares personal details of her abuse.