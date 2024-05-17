Author Rosemarie Schultz-Delong’s New Book, "There's an App for That," Follows a Woman with an Abusive Husband Who Unknowingly Finds a Unique Way to Fix Her Life
Recent release “There's an App for That” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rosemarie Schultz-Delong is a compelling novel that centers around Eve, a woman who has been manipulated and abused by her husband for years. Desperate for a way out, she discovers a new app on her phone offering her freedom so long as she shares personal details of her abuse.
Middletown, DE, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rosemarie Schultz-Delong has completed her new book, “There's an App for That”: a gripping and poignant tale that follows the story of Eve, a woman trapped in an abusive relationship, who discovers an app on her phone that offers her a pathway to freedom.
Schultz-Delong begins her tale, “Hi! My name is Eve. I must tell you about something that happened to me recently. It is so unbelievable that I doubt you would believe me, but it did happen. I got married when I was just eighteen. I met him at work. I had just graduated from high school and went to work in a business downtown. I was the receptionist and loved my job.
“I never dated much in school, so I was not very social. This gentleman was nice to me. He always said ‘Hello’ and ‘Thank you’ when I transferred his calls to him. He smiled and talked to me like I existed. The others in the office usually just said ‘Hi’ and passed me by, or never even said anything. Most never even smiled in my direction. So I kind of liked the attention.
“His name was John. He was tall and cute, and everyone liked him. So when he paid attention to me, I felt special. He finally asked me out for drinks one evening. At first, I wanted to say no. I was a bit intimidated. But after he asked me for drinks a second time, I agreed. What harm could it do?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rosemarie Schultz-Delong’s enthralling tale is a timely and relevant exploration of the intersectionality between technology and social justice, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life. With its powerful message of resilience and liberation, “There’s an App for That” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “There's an App for That” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
