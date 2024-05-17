Helen Vogel’s New Book, "Ralph the Black Cat," Follows a Curious Cat Who Leaves Home to Have a Grand Adventure But Quickly Longs for the Comfort and Safety of His Home
Summit, NJ, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Helen Vogel, who currently resides in northern New Jersey with her six cats and enjoys spending time reading, cooking, and gardening, has completed her most recent book, “Ralph the Black Cat”: a delightful story of a cat named Ralph who goes off to explore the outside world, but quickly realizes how scary and dangerous it can be.
Vogel shares, “Join the adventurous Ralph, whose curiosity sometimes gets him into trouble, and he has to find his way back to safety and the family that loves him!”
Published by Fulton Books, Helen Vogel’s book is a charming adventure perfect for readers of all ages that will allow them to follow Ralph’s exciting journey to find his way back home. Accompanied by adorable and colorful illustrations to help bring Ralph’s story to life, Vogel delivers a spellbinding and thrilling tale that is sure to delight young readers and keep them coming back for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Ralph the Black Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
