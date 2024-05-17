Kimberly Hoffman’s New Book, "Just Ask Jim," is a Touching Story of a Young Girl Who Spends Time Listening to Her Father Talk About Childhood Stories and His Own Father
Englewood, FL, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kimberly Hoffman, who currently resides in Florida where she enjoys the beach and daily sunshine, has completed her most recent book, “Just Ask Jim”: a heartfelt tale that centers around a young girl who, after discovering her father’s old notebook while out fishing with him, asks to hear stories about his own childhood and, more importantly, stories about his father.
Hoffman writes, “When Olivia discovers an old notebook in the tackle box, it transports her into her dad’s childhood—a story where worms go flying, pumpkins go missing, and pranks go awry. But the stories aren’t just about Olivia’s dad and his best friend, Dusty. The stories are about her grandpa Jim who always celebrated life with hard work, laughter, and a can-do attitude, even with all the obstacles life threw his way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kimberly Hoffman’s book is the author’s third book in her “Storyteller’s Foundation” series, which supports families who have lost loved ones by creating stories never to be forgotten. Accompanied with colorful artwork to help bring Hoffman’s story to life, “Just Ask Jim” is a moving tribute to a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many whose spirit led him to always find a way to accomplish whatever task came his way—and with a smile on his face.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Just Ask Jim” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
