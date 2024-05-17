Jacqui D. Williams’s Newly Released "God Is Speaking to You" is an Empowering Exploration of Divine Communication
“God Is Speaking to You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqui D. Williams offers readers an empowering journey into recognizing and understanding the voice of God in their lives. Through biblical insights and personal anecdotes, Williams encourages readers to listen attentively to the divine guidance that can transform their circumstances and relationships.
New York, NY, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God Is Speaking to You,” a transformative guide to recognizing and understanding the voice of God in our lives, is the creation of published author, Jacqui D. Williams.
Williams shares, “The world and all that is within heaven and earth were first brought into existence by the spoken Word of God. We can change our situations and circumstances when we speak God’s Word in faith. One example of this is when the centurion spoke to Jesus in Matthew 8:8, saying, 'LORD, I am not worthy that thou shouldest come under my roof: but speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed.'
“Throughout our life, we can see examples of God’s spoken Word that brought forth life to our dead situations, healing to our sick bodies, and restoration in our broken relationships. Even during some of our hardest and most difficult times of hurt, pain, disappointments, and devastation, we as children of God can testify that there is evidence where God still used something from that pain to turn it around for our good and in our favor (Romans 8:28).
“In this book, God Is Speaking to You, I want readers to be open to hearing what the Spirit of the Lord is speaking to their hearts as it relates to their individual walk with God. God is always speaking to us in some way, and we want to be sensitive to recognize and know when it is the voice of God (John 10:4–5). When we spend quality time in His presence, there will be no doubt that we will be able to identify the difference between the voice of God and a stranger.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqui D. Williams’s new book guides readers toward a deeper understanding of divine communication and its transformative power.
Consumers can purchase “God Is Speaking to You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Is Speaking to You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Williams shares, “The world and all that is within heaven and earth were first brought into existence by the spoken Word of God. We can change our situations and circumstances when we speak God’s Word in faith. One example of this is when the centurion spoke to Jesus in Matthew 8:8, saying, 'LORD, I am not worthy that thou shouldest come under my roof: but speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed.'
“Throughout our life, we can see examples of God’s spoken Word that brought forth life to our dead situations, healing to our sick bodies, and restoration in our broken relationships. Even during some of our hardest and most difficult times of hurt, pain, disappointments, and devastation, we as children of God can testify that there is evidence where God still used something from that pain to turn it around for our good and in our favor (Romans 8:28).
“In this book, God Is Speaking to You, I want readers to be open to hearing what the Spirit of the Lord is speaking to their hearts as it relates to their individual walk with God. God is always speaking to us in some way, and we want to be sensitive to recognize and know when it is the voice of God (John 10:4–5). When we spend quality time in His presence, there will be no doubt that we will be able to identify the difference between the voice of God and a stranger.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqui D. Williams’s new book guides readers toward a deeper understanding of divine communication and its transformative power.
Consumers can purchase “God Is Speaking to You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Is Speaking to You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories