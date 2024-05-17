Trina Layne’s Newly Released "It’s Not Just You, It Was Me Too" Offers Comfort and Guidance Through Life’s Challenges

“It’s Not Just You, It Was Me Too: Finding Grace in the aftermath of legalism, Calm during the storms of anxiety and a Kindred Spirit through the trials of caregiving...” from Christian Faith Publishing author Trina Layne, is a heartfelt exploration of overcoming anxiety, breaking free from legalism, and finding solace in caregiving. Through personal anecdotes and insightful reflections, Trina Layne offers readers hope, understanding, and the assurance that they are not alone in their struggles.