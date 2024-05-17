Trina Layne’s Newly Released "It’s Not Just You, It Was Me Too" Offers Comfort and Guidance Through Life’s Challenges
“It’s Not Just You, It Was Me Too: Finding Grace in the aftermath of legalism, Calm during the storms of anxiety and a Kindred Spirit through the trials of caregiving...” from Christian Faith Publishing author Trina Layne, is a heartfelt exploration of overcoming anxiety, breaking free from legalism, and finding solace in caregiving. Through personal anecdotes and insightful reflections, Trina Layne offers readers hope, understanding, and the assurance that they are not alone in their struggles.
New York, NY, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Not Just You, It Was Me Too: Finding Grace in the aftermath of legalism, Calm during the storms of anxiety and a Kindred Spirit through the trials of caregiving...”: a compassionate guide through life’s trials. “It’s Not Just You, It Was Me Too: Finding Grace in the aftermath of legalism, Calm during the storms of anxiety and a Kindred Spirit through the trials of caregiving...” is the creation of published author, Trina Layne, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and life coach.
Trina Layne shares, “Are you secretly struggling with some form of anxiety? Maybe you are trapped in the world of legalism and trying to break free… Do you feel rejected and alone? Have you experienced feelings of unworthiness or that no one really loves you? Perhaps you are a caregiver trying to hold on to your sanity and some semblance of who you once were…or a parent just trying to get it right?
“Throughout my book, I talk about all of this and more and I share with you:
“· How I learned to live with my anxiety instead of being crushed beneath it−
· How I was able to break free from the confines of legalism while learning
the truth that now guides me through each day with renewed hope−
· The struggles I experienced during my time as a caregiver to my dad−
· The things I did wrong as a parent but also what I got right−
· Plus my own personal advice on having healthy relationships−
“It is my heart’s desire as you come to the last page, that you will have learned how you can know without any doubt that you are worthy and truly loved beyond measure. I pray for you to see that you are not alone in your feelings of unworthiness and helplessness… of being unloved and rejected… of anxiousness and bitterness−that it was me too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trina Layne’s new book serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement for those facing life’s valleys.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Not Just You, It Was Me Too: Finding Grace in the aftermath of legalism, Calm during the storms of anxiety and a Kindred Spirit through the trials of caregiving...” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Not Just You, It Was Me Too: Finding Grace in the aftermath of legalism, Calm during the storms of anxiety and a Kindred Spirit through the trials of caregiving...,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
